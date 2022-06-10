Wall Street tumbles as gas prices keep inflation high; Dow falls 730 pts

-
ALSO READ
What would Netflix's new model mean for the Indian OTT ecosystem?
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
Wall Street firms 1% on boost from tech stocks; Dow rises 480 points
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
-
U.S. stock indexes slid on Friday as consumer prices rose more than expected in May, dashing hopes that inflation is peaking and fanning worries about more aggressive steps by the Federal Reserve to tame it.
All the 11 major S&P sectors traded lower. Communication services, technology and consumer discretionary sectors declined between 2.5% and 3.2%. Financials and banks lost 2.8%.
The Labor Department's report showed U.S. consumer price index (CPI) accelerated to 1% in May from 0.3% in April, while on an annual basis it surged 8.6% as gasoline prices hit a record high and the cost of services rose further.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the monthly CPI picking up 0.7%.
Core CPI prices, which exclude volatile food and energy products, climbed 6% after a 6.2% rise in April on an annual basis.
"What this likely does is change the calculus for what the Fed might do in September versus what they might do next week," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities, New York.
"By that I mean, you have most-assuredly a 50-basis points (bps) rate hike coming next week ... but the wagering on September had been a 50-50 between a 25 bps to a 50 bps hike, and now this has definitely shifted to 50 bps."
The U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting is due on June 14-15. Investors fear a tight labor market coupled with persistently high inflation could force the Fed to quicken the pace of its pandemic-era policy support withdrawal.
Money markets are now pricing in 50 bps rise in rates by the U.S central bank next week, July and September. A Reuters poll also found economists see no pause in rate rises until next year.
U.S. stocks have sold off sharply this year amid heightened uncertainty around the outlook of Fed's policy moves, a war in Ukraine, prolonged supply-chain snarls and pandemic-related lockdowns in China.
For the week, all the three major indexes are down between 4.2% and 5.2% as rate-sensitive growth stocks came under pressure from elevated Treasury yields.
At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 739.63 points, or 2.29%, at 31,533.16, the S&P 500 was down 101.07 points, or 2.52%, at 3,916.75, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 346.72 points, or 2.95%, at 11,407.51.
Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc dipped 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively, to weigh the most on all the three indexes.
Netflix Inc slid 5.9% after Goldman Sachs downgraded the streaming giant's stock to "sell" from "neutral" due to a possibly weaker macro environment.
The CBOE volatility index spiked to 28.41 points, its highest level since May 26.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 10.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 5.61-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week highs and 38 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded five new highs and 172 new lows.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU