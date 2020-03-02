Wall Street bounces back on reassurances of stimulus to counter Coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street drops more than 1% as coronavirus fears grow; Dow falls 328 pts
Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears
Coronavirus: Wall Street opens in red, Dow falls 1.6%; S&P 500 down 1.7%
Wall Street nosedives for 2nd straight day; Dow Jones, S&P 500 sink 3% each
Dow Jones falls 2% as US stocks sell-off deepens on coronavirus fears
-
US stocks bounced back from recent losses on Monday, as the focus turned to assurances of central bank stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.15 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 25,590.51. The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.06 points, or 0.68%, at 2,974.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.78 points, or 1.16%, to 8,667.14 at the opening bell.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU