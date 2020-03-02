Wall Street bounces back on reassurances of stimulus to counter Coronavirus

US stocks bounced back from recent losses on Monday, as the focus turned to assurances of central bank stimulus to counter the economic fallout from the outbreak.

The Industrial Average rose 181.15 points, or 0.71%, at the open to 25,590.51. The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.06 points, or 0.68%, at 2,974.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 99.78 points, or 1.16%, to 8,667.14 at the opening bell.