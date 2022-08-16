Wall Street: Dow, S&P 500 gain on retail earnings boost; US yields rise

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street rises as bank shares rally, Nike boosts Dow Jones
Walmart forecasts profit above expectations as demand holds firm
Walmart cuts 200 corporate jobs as weak demand, bloated inventory weigh
Wall Street jumps on tech, financials strength; Dow rises over 200 points
Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus; Dow up 240 points
-
Strong earnings from Walmart and Home Depot helped drive gains in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indexes on Tuesday.
Walmart Inc shares rose 5.9% after the world's largest retailer also forecast a smaller drop in full-year profit than previously projected.
Home Depot Inc added 5.4% as it surpassed estimates for quarterly sales on steady demand from builders as well as price hikes.
The two heavyweight stocks contributed to the S&P 500 retail sector's 2.1% gain.
"These companies are beating reduced or at least modestly reduced expectations," said Jason Pride, CIO for private wealth at Glenmede.
"Arguably, it is unexpected to some degree to see the magnitude of EPS strength being seen this quarter and even the prior quarter in the face of the difficulty that consumers are facing on the inflation in the rising rate environment." So far, 77.6% of the S&P 500 companies that have reported results as of Friday have topped analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
Better-than-expected earnings from corporate America are helping U.S. equities recoup losses from a recent inflation-induced rout, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq index bouncing nearly 24% off its mid-June lows.
Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield recovered to 2.84% as encouraging data from U.S. retail giants suggested that the Federal Reserve has room to further tighten financial conditions as it battles four-decade high inflation.
Traders are now seeing a 60% chance of a 50 basis-point hike by the U.S. central bank in September and a 40% chance of a 75 basis-point hike.
That rise in yields weighed on high-growth stocks such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc.
"The back and forth in markets is heavily driven by changing expectations for rate hikes, which impacts stock prices," Pride added.
At 12:11 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 248.32 points, or 0.73%, at 34,160.76, the S&P 500 was up 11.50 points, or 0.27%, at 4,308.64, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.10 points, or 0.15%, at 13,107.95.
Investor sentiment is still bearish, but no longer "apocalyptically" so, according to BofA's monthly survey of global fund managers in August.
Focus will be on retail earnings and retail sales data this week for more clues on the impact of inflation on consumer behavior.
Zoom Video Communications fell 4.2% after Citigroup cut its rating on the pandemic darling's stock to "sell".
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.28-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU