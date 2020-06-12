JUST IN
World coronavirus dispatch: Will economy bear lingering scars of pandemic?
Wall Street opens higher after previous session's big rout; Dow up over 2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 531.25 points, or 2.11%, at the open to 25,659.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 68.94 points, or 2.30%, at 3,071.04. The Nasdaq Composite gained 223.14 points, or 2.35%, to 9,715.87 at the opening bell.

US stocks opened sharply higher on Friday, a day after their biggest one-day dive in about three months on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

