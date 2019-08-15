Wall Street opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

US stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results eased fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, while differing reports on the US-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.

The Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,514.25.

The 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell.