JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

US manufacturing continues to sink in July amid trade war, oil crisis
Business Standard

Wall Street opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,514.25

Reuters 

Wall Street's response to the Fed's tapering plan has so far been muted as a weaker dollar spurs optimism about developing-world assets photo: reuters
Representative Image

US stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results eased fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, while differing reports on the US-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,514.25.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell.

 

 
First Published: Thu, August 15 2019. 19:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU