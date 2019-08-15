Wall Street opens higher after strong retail sales data, Walmart results

-
ALSO READ
Wall Street opens lower as recession signals grow; Dow falls 9%
Wall Street slips as trade war stokes fears of recession; Dow falls 188 pts
Wall Street tumbles on rising fears of recession; main indices down 2%
US stocks stumble on fears of looming recession; Dow falls over 700 points
Alphabet, Starbucks earnings drive S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs
-
US stocks opened higher on Thursday as a surge in July retail sales and Walmart's robust results eased fears of a recession in the world's largest economy, while differing reports on the US-China trade dispute kept investors on edge.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 25,514.25.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.60 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,846.20. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7,790.20 at the opening bell.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU