Wall Street opens lower on prospects of Democrat-controlled Senate

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as the likelihood of Democrats gaining control of the Senate sparked fears of increased regulatory scrutiny of technology mega-caps.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.8 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 30362.78. The S&P 500 fell 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3712.2​ and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 152.8 points, or 1.19%, to 12666.15.

