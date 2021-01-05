NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

-
ALSO READ
NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited': China securities regulator
China telco shares lose 5% in first trading day since NYSE delisting
NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecommunications companies
Govt plans tough rules to restrict use of Chinese telecom equipment
70% Chinese firms with military ties included in major global indices: US
-
(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Monday it no longer intends to move forward with the delisting of China Mobile Ltd, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd.
The exchange said in a statement published on its website that it made the decision "in light of further consultation with relevant regulatory authorities."
The NYSE said last week it would delist the three companies following the U.S. government's move in November to block investment in 31 firms deemed to be owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
Hong Kong-listed shares in the three firms surged on the announcement, with China Unicom up 9%, while China Mobile and China Telecom each gained 7%.
China Unicom said it planned to issue a statement later in the day. Representatives for China Mobile and China Telecom were not immediately available for comment.
China's foreign ministry had called the planned delisting of the three companies "unwise" and denounced what it said were "random, arbitrary and uncertain" rules.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Pei Li; Editing by Tom Hogue and Edwina Gibbs)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU