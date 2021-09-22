Wall Street rebounds from recent losses, Dow rises 200 pts; Fed in focus

-
ALSO READ
10-year bond yield drops to 5.97% in morning trade but closes at 6.02%
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
Falling US bond yields may signal death knell for 'reflation' stock trade
-
U.S. stock indexes rebounded from recent losses on Wednesday as concerns over a default by China's Evergrande eased, with investors now awaiting policy cues from the Federal Reserve's meeting later in the day.
Evergrande's main unit said it had negotiated a deal with bondholders to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, which helped calm fears of an imminent default that could unleash global financial chaos.
Energy stocks were the best performers in early trade, rising 2.8% as oil prices rose, while financials added 1.3%, with major banks tracking higher Treasury yields.
Still, Wall Street indexes are nursing steep losses in September, as fears of an Evergrande default exacerbated seasonally weak trends and saw investors pull out of stocks trading at lofty valuations.
As of Tuesday's close, the S&P 500 had tumbled 4.2% from an intraday record high hit earlier in the month.
Uncertainty over U.S. fiscal spending and a potential hike in corporate taxes have also chipped away at stocks this month.
Focus now turns to the Fed's decision, due at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) where the bank could possibly unveil plans to begin scaling back its massive coronavirus-related stimulus measures.
Positive readings on retail sales and factory activity this month had strengthened expectations for a taper announcement from the central bank by as soon as September.
But weakness in the stock market had analysts questioning whether the Fed would risk further volatility, given that any concrete announcement on tapering would likely trigger more stock selling.
"The recent stock market turmoil, looming fiscal cliff and surprisingly weak August jobs report will give Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convenient excuses to reiterate his intent to taper, but allow him to fall short of actually committing to a November start to tapering," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO and chief strategist of Quill Intelligence in Dallas, Texas.
"The Fed announcing a November start for tapering theoretically should not surprise markets. But ... a firm commitment by the Fed to begin tapering purchases in early November could rattle markets."
At 09:47 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.94 points, or 0.61%, to 34,126.78, the S&P 500 gained 19.63 points, or 0.45 %, to 4,373.82 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 33.03 points, or 0.22 %, to 14,779.43.
The Nasdaq has fallen the least among its peers this month, as investors pivoted back into big technology names that had proven resilient through the pandemic.
Among individual stocks, FedEx Corp tumbled nearly 8% on posting a lower quarterly profit, and as the delivery firm cut its full-year earnings forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a about a 2.3-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 30 new lows.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU