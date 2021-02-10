While wanting good EU ties, PM Johnson prioritises UK internal trade

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson sees major changes after Brexit deal, says report
Brexit breakthrough? UK, European Union agree to intensify trade talks
UK govt plans to invest millions on wind power, says PM Boris Johnson
No breakthrough in seventh round of European Union-UK negotiations
UK PM Johnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would do everything to ensure that free trade between the United Kingdom's four nations would be "untrammeled", suggesting that was a priority above ties with the European Union.
Since completing its journey out of the EU's orbit at the end of last year, some traders in Britain have struggled to send goods easily to the province of Northern Ireland, which has remained closely aligned with the bloc's single market in goods.
"I've made it absolutely clear to our EU friends and partners that we want to make our relationship work but it is also absolutely essential that there should be untrammeled free trade, exchange of goods, people, services and capital through all parts of the UK and we will do everything we can to ensure that is the case," he told parliament when asked about problems in trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU