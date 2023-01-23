Will challenge Punjab caretaker CM's appointment in SC, slams EC: Imran

Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan has said he will challenge in the Supreme Court the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, describing him an "enemy" of his party and slamming the election commission for reducing the country to a "Banana Republic".

Naqvi was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of on Sunday night, hours after the Election Commission of (ECP) unanimously decided to appoint him to the post.

His appointment came after the ruling party and the opposition in the province failed to reach consensus on a name for the post.

Naqvi, who was one of the two candidates suggested by ex-Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, is the owner of a media house and said to be very close to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

