JUST IN
Bangladesh to hold presidential election by Feb 23, announces poll body
Erdogan announces Turkey's parliamentary, prez polls to be held on May 14
US-India relations not a Bollywood movie, need more than just photo-ops
Former UK PM Boris Johnson visits Ukraine, meets President Zelensky
FBI finds more classified papers at Biden's home in 13-hour search
Brazil's right-wing movement persists without ex-President Bolsonaro
Rishi Sunak scores as UK vote winner over Boris Johnson in new survey
New update in Twitter will stop forcing 'For You' timeline on users: Musk
IAF to hold Exercise Pralay along LAC in northeast amid standoff with China
India, Egypt carry maiden joint exercise among special forces in Rajasthan
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
Pakistan has 'technically' defaulted with continuous loan rollovers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Will challenge Punjab caretaker CM's appointment in SC, slams EC: Imran

Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan has said he will challenge in the Supreme Court the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab

Topics
Pakistan  | Punjab | Pakistan Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Will challenge Punjab caretaker CM's appointment in SC, slams EC: Imran Khan
Will challenge Punjab caretaker CM's appointment in SC, slams EC: Imran Khan. Photo: Bloomberg

Pakistan's ex-premier Imran Khan has said he will challenge in the Supreme Court the appointment of Mohsin Naqvi as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, describing him an "enemy" of his party and slamming the election commission for reducing the country to a "Banana Republic".

Naqvi was sworn in as the caretaker chief minister of Punjab on Sunday night, hours after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unanimously decided to appoint him to the post.

His appointment came after the ruling party and the opposition in the province failed to reach consensus on a name for the post.

Naqvi, who was one of the two candidates suggested by ex-Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, is the owner of a media house and said to be very close to PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 17:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.