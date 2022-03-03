Will maintain communication with Putin to halt spread of conflict: Macron

-
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would maintain to communicate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to persuade him of "giving up weapons" and preventing the further spread of the conflict in Ukraine.
"While holding permanent negotiations with President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy, I will also maintain contact - as long as I can and as necessary - with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin in order to persuade him of giving up weapons to assist in the negotiations and prevent the spread of the conflict to the extent in which France can do that," Macron said in an address to the French people on late Wednesday.
The French leader stressed that Paris was not waging a war against Russia and praised the role played by the Russian people in World War II.
"Today, we are together with the Russians, who do not want this disgraceful war to be waged on their behalf, who take the responsibility and courage to protect peace," Macron added.
Last week, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.
