Will not resign, says Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa amid economic crisis

Amid the ongoing economic crisis, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Tuesday said he will not step down from his post.
He made these remarks during the meeting with the members of provincial councils and local government representatives at Temple Trees (the PM's official residence).
Rajapaksa said that he believes the problems arising in the island nation now can be resolved in a short time, according to Colombo Page.
Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Rajapaksa has called for an immediate end to disruptions to essential services, including fuel, gas, electricity and medicine, as well as the existing queues for them. "We have already implemented the necessary arrangements for that," he added.
He urged the people to keep in mind that he is behind every step taken to recover the country from this crisis, Colombo Page reported.
Speaking about the island-wide protests demanding the Prime Minister and the government's resignation, Rajapaksa said the issues should be resolved through negotiations.
"We are resolving the situation that has arisen in the country one by one. Organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and friendly countries have come forward to help us at this time," Rajapaksa said.
"...I urge you to have faith in us and play the necessary role in keeping the people with us in the country. You made one request that I do not resign. No, I will not resign. Do not be afraid," he further stated, according to Colombo Page.
Sri Lanka is facing one of its worst economic crises resulting in widespread protests against the Rajapaksa family leaders, including President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.
The recession is attributed to foreign exchange shortages caused by a fall in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as reckless economic policies, which have resulted in the country being unable to buy enough fuel, and people facing an acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas.
