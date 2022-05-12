Will not take any post in a govt with President Rajapaksa: Sarath Fonseka

-
ALSO READ
Ex-Sri Lankan Chief Justice reproaches Colombo govt for its 'total failure'
President Rajapaksa agrees to remove brother as Sri Lankan PM: Lawmaker
Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa ready to abolish executive presidency
Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple
Sri Lankan protestors celebrate traditional New Year near Gotabaya's office
-
Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka on Thursday categorically refused to accept any post in a government headed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Fonseka, who is credited with the annihilation of the LTTE, strongly condemned any attempt to mislead the public through false propaganda after it was reported that the President had contacted Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP to offer premiership to him.
I categorically refuse to accept any post in a government headed by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, he said.
In a statement on his official Facebook account, Fonseka strongly condemned any attempt to mislead the public through false propaganda.
I, too, stand unconditionally on the main demands of the entire Sri Lankan nation through a peaceful, non-violent people's struggle.
Field Marshal Fonseka said he is extremely sensitive to the demands of the anti-government protesters at Galle Face, close to the Presidential Secretariat, who have raised their voices on behalf of the country, the public, and future generations.
From the beginning, I have wholeheartedly blessed the brave youth who have been in the struggle and I will never be a partner in resolving the Rajapaksas' crisis without holding discussions with the protesters at Galle Face, he said.
Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday refused to quit but promised to appoint a new Prime Minister and a young Cabinet this week which would introduce key constitutional reforms to curb his powers, amid protests over the nation's worst economic crisis that ousted his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Violence erupted in Sri Lanka on Monday after supporters of former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country's worst economic crisis that led to acute shortages of staple food, fuel and power.
Over 200 people have also been injured in the violence in Colombo and other cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU