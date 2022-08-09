With three new cases, Ecuador's monkeypox virus tally rises to 10, one dead

-
Ecuador has confirmed three new cases of monkeypox, raising the country's total number of cases to 10, including one fatality, the Public Health Ministry said.
"One person died on Monday as a result of his pre-existing ailments," the Ministry added on Monday in a statement.
The three new cases were detected in people aged between 20 and 49 years "following epidemiological surveillance" in the provinces of Santa Elena, Los Rios and Azuay, said the Ministry, adding all were in stable condition at home and under medical supervision.
The Ministry urged the people to continue preventive health measures, such as using a face mask, and to visit the nearest clinic or hospital in case of monkeypox symptoms, including fever, malaise and skin lesions, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ecuador detected its first case of the virus on July 6 in a 30-year-old man in Guayaquil.
There has so far been no community transmission of monkeypox in the South American country, according to health authorities, who have implemented measures to prevent the spread of the disease.
