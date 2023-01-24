Won't block Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says Germany's foreign minister

Germany’s foreign minister Anna Baerbock has said she “would not stand in the way” of if they were to send Leopard 2 tanks to .



But is yet to provide the armoured vehicles, and its export laws prevent other countries from sending theirs.



On Sunday, Baerbock said had not yet asked for export permission.



Poland’s prime minister said on Monday his govern ment would ask for permission to send Leopard tanks to - and planned to send them whether or not Berlin agreed.



The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2 tank to break through Russian lines and recapture territory this year.



Pressure on Berlin - which must approve re-exports of the tank — also came from EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.