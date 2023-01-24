JUST IN
Pak suffers nationwide power outage after grid failure: Power ministry
Washington county mistakenly releases nearly half million partial SSNs
Canada cybersecurity chief warns data-harvesting apps as national security
North Korea received $2.3 mn in humanitarian aid last year, shows OCHA data
Singapore tourism expects to bounce back to pre-Covid level by 2024
US President Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case: Democrats
Macron calls on France, Germany to become pioneers of Europe refoundation
Abbott faces criminal investigation over baby formula, says report
Covid-19 pandemic: China reports more than 12,600 deaths in a week
At least 10 killed in mass shooting at dance club in US state of California
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
Once science fiction, lab-grown meat coming to US restaurants this year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Won't block Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says Germany's foreign minister

The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2 tank to break through Russian lines and recapture territory this year

Topics
Germany | Ukraine | Poland

Agencies 

defence tank
Representative Image

Germany’s foreign minister Anna Baerbock has said she “would not stand in the way” of Poland if they were to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

But Germany is yet to provide the armoured vehicles, and its export laws prevent other countries from sending theirs.

On Sunday, Baerbock said Poland had not yet asked for export permission.

Poland’s prime minister said on Monday his govern ment would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine - and planned to send them whether or not Berlin agreed.

The Kyiv government wants the German-made Leopard 2 tank to break through Russian lines and recapture territory this year.

Pressure on Berlin - which must approve re-exports of the tank — also came from EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Germany

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 00:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.