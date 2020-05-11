World coronavirus dispatch: After a month's lull, a new case in Wuhan

Even as is seen proudly announcing the re-opening of its districts, a new case of has emerged from Wuhan, the epicentre of This case, the first case to be reported in the Chinese city in over a month, is one of the 14 new infections reported by China’s health ministry. The patient, an 89-year-old man who is in a critical condition, had been asymptomatic before testing positive. The development reinforces a worry long held and scientifically validated – the resurgence of Even if a city fully recovers, the virus could return in phases, much like seasonal flu, say experts. Read more here.

Let’s look at the global statistics:

Total confirmed cases: 4,051,431

Change over previous day: 89,837

Total deaths: 279,734

Total recovered: 1,385,592

Nations hit with most cases: The US (1,309,698), Spain (223,578), Italy (218,268), the UK (216,526) and Russia (209,688).

Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

Three US Covid-19 task force members go into quarantine: Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Dr Anthony Fauci, have placed themselves in quarantine after coming contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has gained prominence for his simple and direct explanations to the public about coronavirus. Read more here.

As job losses mount, people lose health insurance in US: Millions of Americans risk losing health insurance as the jobless rate rises, adding pressure on the White House to cover the of laid-off workers. The US this week launched a publicly-funded programme to cover the 28 million uninsured Americans for the cost of coronavirus tests and treatment. But with the jobless rate reaching 14.7 per cent, insurers and providers warn that the plan of President might not be enough. Read more here.

vows to move Tesla factory in row: Tesla Chief Executive said he would move the electric carmaker's headquarters out of California. This was after he was ordered to keep Tesla’s only US vehicle plant closed. "Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," the CEO tweeted. The company was also filing a lawsuit against Alameda County, he added. The county's health department had refused to let the Tesla factory reopen on Friday, citing measures. Read more here.

Obama calls Trump administration’s Covid-19 response ‘chaotic disaster’: During a conversation with former members of his administration, former US President Barack Obama harshly criticised Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster”. Obama urged his supporters to back former vice-president, Joe Biden, who is trying to unseat Trump in the November 3 Presidential election. Read more here.

Big corporates shun Zoom: Some of the world’s largest companies have advised against the use of Zoom’s conferencing app. Daimler AG, Ericsson AB and NXP Semiconductors are among a wave of companies forbidding or warning employees against using Zoom because of concerns about its security. At Bank of America Corp, staff need to get permission to use the service. The bank join corporations like Tesla Inc and government agencies from Taiwan to Singapore that have banned the app’s use. Read more here.

Spain reports lowest daily death toll in two months: Spain has reported its lowest daily death toll in two months, as it emerges from strict restrictions. Its health ministry said 143 people had died over a 24-hour period, taking Spain's total number of deaths to 26,621. This was the country’s lowest daily figure since March 18, two days into the lockdown. The peak was reached on April 2, with 950 deaths. Read more here.

Australia's biggest state to ease coronavirus lockdown from May 15: Australia's biggest state, home to Sydney, will allow cafes and restaurants, playgrounds and outdoor pools to reopen on Friday as extensive testing has shown the spread of coronavirus has slowed sharply, New South Wales state's premier said. The state has been the most affected by coronavirus in Australia, with about 45 per cent of the country's confirmed cases and deaths being reported here. Read more here.

Specials

Networking in the time of coronavirus: In a locked-down world, the need to build connections has never been greater, or more physically impossible. Will these virtual events ever be as good as the real thing? Can you make contact with a stranger just from seeing them on a screen? Could it be enough to find a job or do a deal? FT writer Pilita Clark comments on the importance of social media tools in these unprecedented times. Read them here.

How does a Pandemic end? According to historians, pandemics typically have two types of endings – the medical, which occurs when the incidence and death rates plummet, and the social, when the epidemic of fear about the disease wanes. An end can occur not because a disease has been vanquished but because people grow tired of the panic mode and learn to live with a disease. As has been seen in the debate about opening the economy, many questions about the so-called end are determined not by medical and public health data but by socio-political processes, experts say. Read more here.

Video games are a great way to stay connected and pass time. Here is how to get started: Video games are here to help. Not only are they a great way to stay entertained, they can also be an excellent group activity, whether you are playing “locally” on the couch with your immediate family, or online with friends to spend quality time together while maintaining social distance. Time magazine lists some games you can start off with – Call of Duty: Warzone, Overcooked 2 and Warframe. Read more here.

Coronavirus vaccine rumours fact-checked: What’s the truth behind genome patent claim and Madagascar's herbal drink? And is chlorine dioxide any good against Covid-19? This article debunks myths around some of the rumours swirling around the internet. Read it here.

UV light robot destroys coronavirus in 2 minutes: A machine that uses ultraviolet rays to disinfect hospitals has been shown to deactivate the novel coronavirus in just two minutes, providing a potentially effective method of removing the virus from public spaces. Texas-based Xenex Disinfection Services recently announced a successful test of its LightStrike robot against the virus. The robot, sold in Japan by medical equipment maker Terumo, emits light of wavelengths between 200 and 315 nanometers to decontaminate beds, doorknobs and other surfaces. Read more about this technology and vendors.

Is it safe to send children to school? As France prepares to start letting public life resume after eight weeks under a coronavirus lockdown, many parents are deeply torn over a question without a clear or correct answer – Should I send my child back to school? Returning students will find their classrooms running differently. Teachers will wear masks and remind children to maintain social distance from each other and to wash their hands several times a day. Heads of some states are limiting school access to children of essential workers, such as police officers and health care providers, and to families whose living conditions are precarious. Read more to understand how parents are navigating this question.