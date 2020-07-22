World Coronavirus Dispatch: Trump bats for face masks in change of tone

Trump bats for face masks, warns of worsening pandemic: US President Donald Trump, in a shift in rhetoric and tone, encouraged Americans on Tuesday to wear masks if they cannot maintain social distance and warned that the pandemic would get worse before it got better. Trump’s remarks were a change in strategy from his robust emphasis on reopening the US economy. Read more here

Let’s look at the global statistics: Total Confirmed Cases: 14,959,031 Change Over Yesterday: 244,531

Total Deaths: 616,764

Total Recovered: 8,479,847

Nations hit with most cases: US (3,902,058), Brazil (2,159,654), India (1,193,078), Russia (782,040) and South Africa (381,798)

Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center

Thailand extends emergency till August: Thailand will extend a state of emergency until the end of August, maintaining the security measure put in place to contain its outbreak. The extension comes after political protests took place last week against the government, in defiance of a ban on gatherings.

Russia reports close to 6,000 new cases: Russia reported 5,862 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, pushing its total infection tally to 789,190, the fourth largest in the world. 165 people died in the last 24-hours, bringing the total to 12,745.

Hong Kong virus cases top previous daily record of 108: Hong Kong's third wave of coronavirus infections isn't showing many signs of slowing, with the number of new daily cases topping the previous record of 108. Hong Kong officials have also discussed more stringent social distancing measures, and haven't ruled out a lockdown.

Coca-Cola quarterly sales suffer biggest drop in at least 25 years: The US multinational said it would axe "zombie" brands as part of efforts to protect its bottom line after the closure of bars, restaurants and other venues pushed second-quarter sales down 28 per cent year on year to $7.2 billion. The company said demand could pick up in coming months.

500 inmates test positive in Texas prison: More than 500 women at a federal medical prison in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus, in one of the largest confirmed outbreaks at a federal prison. FMC-Carswell holds female inmates with medical and mental health issues. It currently has 1,357 prisoners.

Infections in some US states 2-13 times higher than reported, CDC says: Data from antibody tests in 10 different cities and states, done by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, indicate that many people with no symptoms may be spreading the virus. The analysis, based on antibody tests, is the largest of its kind to date.

Recovery from Covid-19 does not offer protection from future infections: New study

The correspondence in the New England Journal of Medicine outlined research on antibodies taken from the blood of 34 patients who had recovered after suffering mainly mild symptoms that didn’t require intensive care.

The researchers found that antibody levels fell quickly, with a half-life of about 73 days between the two time frames. The loss of antibodies occurred more quickly than with SARS, an earlier type of coronavirus infection. The antibody response is being closely studied by scientists worldwide for indications of how long-lasting immunity may be. The latest findings raise concern that protection from reinfection may not last long in those with mild symptoms, which accounts for the majority of cases.

A cheap, common steroid called dexamethasone may help patients with severe Covid-19, study says A recent paper in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a low-cost steroid may be a valuable treatment for severe Covid -19, building upon encouraging preliminary findings from last month. In June, UK researchers reported that dexamethasone—a cheap, widely available steroid that can lower inflammation in the body—appeared to reduce by a third the risk of death among patients with severe Covid-19.

Pandemic luxury: Concierge-style coaches and $350 movie tickets: Before the pandemic, getting a manicure, buying a movie ticket, attending an exercise class or going on a shopping trip were relatively affordable pastimes for the upper-middle class. But the virus has increasingly made these pursuits even more exclusive — available at a premium for those affluent enough to enjoy them in a private setting. Now, these offerings are an extension of a trend that predates the virus, an invisible velvet rope rising between the wealthiest Americans and everyone else on airplanes, on cruise ships, even in the health care system. They allow wealthy customers to skip to the front of lines and avoid crowds, hassle and wasted time.