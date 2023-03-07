Xi Jinping's right hand, Li Qiang to become China's next premier

has consolidated his power since the resignation of Premier Li Keqiang, who had served the maximum two terms allowed. Li had been sidelined in recent years by Xi, who elevated military and security services in support of the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

Now, all eyes are now on Li Qiang, who is the favourite to replace Keqiang as Premier. Li is a crony of Xi’s from his days in provincial government, having served as Xi's de facto chief of staff in Zhejiang province.

Li was promoted to governor of Zhejiang in 2013 in the same year Xi became president and it automatically meant he was being groomed for bigger roles.