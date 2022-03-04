Xi tells China's armed police to be 'faithful guardian' of CCP

Chinese President has urged armed police forces of the country to always serve as the "faithful guardian" of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the people.

Xi made the remarks on Wednesday in the reply to a letter from a People's Armed Police Force unit in Shanghai, Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised the unit for its honourable tradition and achievements in learning the party's history and called for carrying forward the great founding spirit of the CCP.

Since 1998, members of the unit have devoted their weekends and holidays to explain the party's history to over 4.5 million visitors to the site of the first CCP National Congress in Shanghai, Xinhua reported.

According to the local media reports, the site is part of a memorial that chronicles the founding of the CCP as well as the Party's efforts and achievements over the past 100 years.

Armed police officers of the unit recently wrote to Xi to report their progress in studying the Party's history, the report added.

