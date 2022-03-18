Zelensky says war against Ukraine will set Russia back by decades

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine fighting 'to be equal members of Europe': Zelensky to EU parliament
TMS Ep124: Economic challenges, exit Russia, markets, NATO
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
What is NATO military alliance?
Next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine on Monday: Ukraine official
-
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has predicted that the war against Ukraine will set Russia back by decades - "to the disasters of the 90s".
"I am confident that by attacking us, they will destroy everything that the Russian society has achieved over the past 25 years. And they will return to where they once began to rise -- as they say -- to the 'disaster of the 90s'," Zelensky said, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
"Only without freedom, without the creative desire of millions of people to work for the development of their state. This will be the price of war against Ukraine for Russia. It will be a fall for them, a painful fall. And they will feel it - even in spite of 'opium of the people' from the television propagandists," he said in a video address.
Earlier, Ukraine's armed forces said Russian troops have used almost their entire stockpile of missiles and some types of ammunition.
As a result, a number of companies working in the Russian arms industry have been switched to round-the-clock mode, according to the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.
Due to the consumption of almost all missile ammunition and some types of ammunition, the military-political leadership has decided to transfer all companies working in the Russian arms industry and producing 'Calibre' cruise missiles and ammunition for the 'Tornado' multiple launch rocket systems to round-the-clock mode.
--IANS
san/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU