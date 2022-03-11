Ukraine has lost connection with Chernobyl nuclear plant, says IAEA

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine reports emergency outage at Chernobyl nuclear power plant
IAEA loses contact with monitoring systems installed at Chernobyl plant
Ukraine warns of radiation leak risk after power cut at Chernobyl plant
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Higher radiation levels reported at Chernobyl
Ukraine: Chernobyl NPP no longer sending safeguards monitoring system data
-
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday that Ukraine had lost all communication with the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), a day after the Russian-controlled site lost all external power supplies, IAEA reported on Thursday.
The agency has also informed that they are aware of reports that power has now been restored to the site and it is looking for confirmation, Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.
Earlier, Ukraine authorities have reported to the IAEA that emergency diesel generators that were providing electricity to the Chernobyl NPP had subsequently lost communication which meant that the regulator could no longer provide updated information such as radiation monitoring, ventilation systems and normal lighting related to the site to the IAEA.
Taking to Twitter, IAEA said, "If emergency power were lost, it would still be possible for #Chornobyl staff to monitor the water level and temperature of the spent fuel pool. They would do this under worsening radiation safety conditions and would not be able to follow operational radiation safety procedures."
IAEA also informed that Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya NPP which is also under the control of Russian forces is not in a position to deliver the necessary spare parts, equipment and specialized personnel to carry out planned repairs.
IAEA further revealed that the maintenance activities at Unit 1 had also been reduced to minimum levels.
On March 3, Ukraine informed the IAEA that the Russian forces had taken the control of the site of the country's Zaporizhzhya NPP.
Ukrainian counterparts informed the IAEA that the projectile had hit a training building in the vicinity of one of the plant's reactor units, causing a localized fire that was later extinguished.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU