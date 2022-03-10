Zelenskyy talks with EU chief von der Leyen about humanitarian corridors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed humanitarian corridors and other issues with President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy tweeted that they agreed on the need to ensure effective humanitarian corridors for civilians during the call.

The Ukrainian president noted that he again raised the issue of EU membership for and expressed his gratitude for another EU sanctions package against .

