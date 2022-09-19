Zelenskyy vows no let-up as Ukraine troops cross key river in northeast

The river flows south into the Siversky Donets, which snakes through the Donbas, the main focus of Russia’s invasion. Further beyond lies Luhansk province, the base for Russia’s separatist proxies since 2014 and fully in Russian hands since July after some of the war’s bloodiest battles. Ukrainian troops “have pushed across the Oskil. From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank”, the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Telegram.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed there would be no let-up in Ukraine’s fight to regain its territory as Kyiv said its troops had crossed a major river, paving the way for an assault on Russia’s occupation forces in the eastern Donbas region. Crossing the Oskil River is another important milestone in Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

