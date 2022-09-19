JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

US forces will defend Taiwan against China invasion, says Joe Biden

European Union seeks emergency powers to prevent supply-chain crisis
Business Standard

Zelenskyy vows no let-up as Ukraine troops cross key river in northeast

Crossing the Oskil River is another important milestone in Ukraine's counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine | Ukraine civil war

Reuters 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena lay flowers to the Memory Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine, amid Russias attack on Ukraine, during marking the Independence Day in Kyiv, Ukraine (Photo via Reuters)
Ukrainian troops “have pushed across the Oskil"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed there would be no let-up in Ukraine’s fight to regain its territory as Kyiv said its troops had crossed a major river, paving the way for an assault on Russia’s occupation forces in the eastern Donbas region. Crossing the Oskil River is another important milestone in Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The river flows south into the Siversky Donets, which snakes through the Donbas, the main focus of Russia’s invasion. Further beyond lies Luhansk province, the base for Russia’s separatist proxies since 2014 and fully in Russian hands since July after some of the war’s bloodiest battles.

Ukrainian troops “have pushed across the Oskil. From yesterday, Ukraine controls the east bank”, the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Telegram.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 22:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.