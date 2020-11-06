Avtar Group launches exclusive job platform for LGBTQ community, veterans

-
-
Workplace inclusion expert Avtar Group on Friday launched an exclusive job portal for women, LGBTQ community, physically challenged, millennials and veterans.
A first-of-its-kind diversity job portal myAvtar.com will showcase jobs from across companies, which are strong on the diversity and inclusion (D&I) intent, and have an inclusive culture, policies and practices, Avtar said in a statement.
The job portal will showcase opportunities for women, LGBTQ community, physically challenged, millennials and veterans, among others.
myAvtar.com aims to bring together job opportunities from varied fields for groups of people who are under-represented in the workplaces today.
"The Avtar journey has been magnificent because not only did we succeed in creating jobs for more than 50,000 Indian women, but we have also had more than 400 organisations vie with each other to be amongst the best companies for Women in India.
"Now, we are taking this excitement one step further with the launch of myAvtar.com. It is an exclusive platform that will offer employers an undiscovered talent pool with immense potential," Avtar Group founder and president Saundarya Rajesh said.
The company has also built this platform for talented individuals from under-represented communities to stand out, seek opportunities and work in an environment that is truly inclusive, she added.
The portal currently features more than 500 job opportunities from IT, manufacturing, BFSI, Fintech, healthcare, logistics, risk management professionals, software developers, quality assurance, healthcare workers, sales and marketing, among others.
Candidates can register with the portal and upload their resume to apply for the right job and employers can connect with a potential talent pool through a subscription model that best suits their requirements.
