BPCL Jobs 2019: Apply for CSR professional, Chemist Trainee and other posts

Recruitment 2019: State-run oil retailer Limited (BPCL) has issued notification inviting applications for the posts of general workman, chemist trainee, 26 professionals, among others.

The last date to submit the online form 2019 for recruitment of experienced professionals on a fixed-term contract (FTC) is August 23, 2019. For recruitment of Chemist Trainee/General Workman-B (Trainee) – Petrochemical positions in Kochi Refinery, the last date is August 5, 2019.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of BPCL at bharatpetroleum.com to apply for BPCL Jobs 2019. The contenders should apply in the prescribed format before the last date of submission of BPCL recruitment online application 2019.

Direct link to apply for BPCL posts 2019

Direct link to apply for BPCL Chemist Trainee/General Workman posts 2019

Candidates are advised to read the complete instructions before filling the BPCL application form 2019. They should keep the scan copies of degree certificate and marksheet, work experience certificate, passport size photograph and signature, ready before filling the BPCL online application form.

Important dates to remember for BPCL Jobs 2019



Apply for BPCL CSR professionals on Fixed Term Contract (FTC) post by August 23, 2019

Apply for Chemist Trainee/General Workman-B (Trainee) – Petrochemical positions by August 5, 2019

BPCL Recruitment 2019 vacancy details



Total BPCL posts: 26

Chemist Trainee: 6

General Workman-B (Trainee)–Petrochemical: 12

CSR ProfessionalsFixed Term Contract: 8

NOTE: Number of posts and reservations mentioned above are indicative and may increase or decrease at the absolute discretion of the BPCL.

Follow these steps to apply online for BPCL Recruitment 2019

Visit the official website of BPCL at bharatpetroleum.com

Click on ‘Current Openings’ under the dropdown of ‘Careers’ tab on primary navigation bar

A list of BPCL job notifications will appear, consider the first two to view the current BPCL jobs notifications 2019

The links for BPCL online application forms 2019 is also available

About BPCL

The Limited (BPCL) is a government-controlled Maharatna oil and gas company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The corporation operates two large refineries of the country located in Kochi and Mumbai.