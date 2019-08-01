BPCL Jobs 2019: Apply for CSR professional, Chemist Trainee and other posts

-
ALSO READ
PBSSD Recruitment 2019: Apply for 269 posts by August 2 on pbssd.gov.in
HVPNL recruitment 2019: Apply online for 107 Assistant Engineer posts
CEL recruitment 2019: Apply on celindia.co.in by July 22; know details
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
ECIL Recruitment 2019: Apply for 24 Technical Officer and other posts
-
BPCL Recruitment 2019: State-run oil retailer Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued online recruitment notification inviting applications for the posts of general workman, chemist trainee, 26 CSR professionals, among others.
The last date to submit the BPCL online form 2019 for recruitment of experienced CSR professionals on a fixed-term contract (FTC) is August 23, 2019. For recruitment of Chemist Trainee/General Workman-B (Trainee) – Petrochemical positions in BPCL Kochi Refinery, the last date is August 5, 2019.
Interested candidates can visit the official website of BPCL at bharatpetroleum.com to apply for BPCL Jobs 2019. The contenders should apply in the prescribed format before the last date of submission of BPCL recruitment online application 2019.
Direct link to apply for BPCL CSR posts 2019
Direct link to apply for BPCL Chemist Trainee/General Workman posts 2019
Candidates are advised to read the complete instructions before filling the BPCL application form 2019. They should keep the scan copies of degree certificate and marksheet, work experience certificate, passport size photograph and signature, ready before filling the BPCL online application form.
Important dates to remember for BPCL Jobs 2019
Apply for BPCL CSR professionals on Fixed Term Contract (FTC) post by August 23, 2019
Apply for Chemist Trainee/General Workman-B (Trainee) – Petrochemical positions by August 5, 2019
BPCL Recruitment 2019 vacancy details
Total BPCL posts: 26
Chemist Trainee: 6
General Workman-B (Trainee)–Petrochemical: 12
CSR ProfessionalsFixed Term Contract: 8
NOTE: Number of posts and reservations mentioned above are indicative and may increase or decrease at the absolute discretion of the BPCL.
Follow these steps to apply online for BPCL Recruitment 2019
- Visit the official website of BPCL at bharatpetroleum.com
- Click on ‘Current Openings’ under the dropdown of ‘Careers’ tab on primary navigation bar
- A list of BPCL job notifications will appear, consider the first two to view the current BPCL jobs notifications 2019
- The links for BPCL online application forms 2019 is also available
About BPCL
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is a government-controlled Maharatna oil and gas company headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The corporation operates two large refineries of the country located in Kochi and Mumbai.