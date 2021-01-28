CAG Recruitment 2021 notification: Apply for 10,811 vacancies on cag.gov.in

-
-
CAG Recruitment 2021: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) on Wednesday released a notification inviting online applications for as many as 10,811 vacancies of auditor and accountant on its official website at cag.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for vacancies starting today till February 19. The notification includes state-wise break-up of vacancies available for applications.
Candidates are advised to go through the notification, and share their comments before the last date.
There are a total of 10,811 posts including 6,409 for auditors, and 4,402 vacancies for accountants. The selection process for the CAG recruitment 2021 drive will be conducted on the basis of the examination. The probation period for all appointed CAG candidates will be for two years for direct recruits.
The CAG application form 2021is available for immediate download on CAG official website.
CAG Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification
Candidates need to have a graduation degree from any recognised University/Board/Institute or equivalent.
The age limit is between 18 years and 27 years. Age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under specified reserved categories.
CAG Recruitment 2021: Pay Scale
The pay matrix fixed for CAG Auditor and Accountant posts is Level- 5 (Rs 29,200- 92,300).
How to apply for CAG Recruitment 2021
- Visit the official website at cag.gov.in
- Click on the ‘Employee Corner’ link on the homepage
- Fill up the CAG application form 2021
- Upload the documents as required
- Send the CAG form along with documents to the given address given below
- (Shri V S Venkatanathan, Asstt. C & AG(N), O/o the C&AG of India, 9, Deen Daya; Upadhya Marg, New Delhi – 110124)
- Download the CAG Auditor and Accountant Form
About CAG
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India is the Constitutional Authority in the country established under Article 148 of the Constitution of India. He is empowered to audit all receipts and expenditure of the Government of India and the State Governments, including those of autonomous bodies and corporations substantially financed by the Government. The CAG is ranked ninth and has the same status as a sitting judge of Supreme Court of India in order of precedence.
