CEL recruitment 2019: Apply on celindia.co.in by July 22; know details

CEL recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for General Manager, Assistant and other posts at Central Electronics Limited till July 22. Interested candidates may apply on the official website - celindia.co.in today.

CEL recruitment 2019: Application fee

General/OBC candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Selection Procedure for CEL recruitment 2019:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.

CEL recruitment 2019: How to apply

— Apply online on the official website celindia.co.in

— After successful submission of online application form, candidates other than SC/ST/PwD are required to submit application fee of Rs 500/- through online transaction, using credit card/debit card/net banking.

—Separate Application needs to be filled, if a candidate wants to apply for more than one position.

CEL recruitment 2019: Doucments required

— Date of Birth: High School mark sheet/Birth Certificate

— Experience/Service certificate

— Application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment or selection process in future.