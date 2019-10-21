CISF constable recruitment for 914 posts ends today: Know vacancy details

Constable recruitment 2019: The recruitment process for 914 Constable /Tradesmen vacancies ends today, i.e October 21, 2019.

Candidates eligible and interested in these posts have to fill their application forms by 5 pm today. released the official notification for vacancies on September 21, 2019.

The vacancies are available in trades such as cook, cobbler, washer-man, carpenter, sweeper, painter, mason, plumber, mali & electrician. Get direct link to CISF Constable/Tradesman vacancies.

Know vacany details for Constable Tradesmen Recruitment 2019

Constable (Tradesman) – 914 Posts

Cook – 350

Cobbler - 13

Barber - 109

Washer-man – 133

Carpenter - 14

Sweeper - 270

Painter - 6

Mason - 5

Plumber - 4

Mali - 4

Electrician - 3





Back-log vacancies



Cobbler -1

Barber - 2

Eligibility criteria for Constable post: Candidates should have passed Class 10 exam from a recognised board.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 to 23 years of age.

Selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), documentation, trade test, written test and medical examination.



The application fee for OBC & EWS is Rs 100. SC/ ST/ women/ ex-serviceman are exempted from payment.





About CISF

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is a Central Armed Police Force in India. It is directly under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and not the Ministry of Defence. The CISF, headquartered in New Delhi, provides security cover to 300 industrial units, government infrastructure projects and facilities and establishments located all over India.