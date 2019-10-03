Delhi HC Judicial Service Prelims 2019: Revised results out; details here

Prelims Result 2019: The has released a revised list of candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam. These candidates will now appear for Delhi Main Examination (Written)-2019.

The revised result was declared on delhihighcourt.nic.in after the high court passed the judgement on a writ petition challenging the of the Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination 2019 which was declared on September 26.

The candidates whose names are present in the list of successful candidates will now appear in the Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019 on October 12 and 13. The exam will consist of four papers — general knowledge and language, criminal law, civil law-I and civil law-II.

The recruitment is being conducted for 45 vacancies in the Delhi High Court. Indian citizens practising as advocates and having an age of not more than 32 years are eligible for these posts.

Direct link to download Delhi Judicial Service Exam results

Steps to download Delhi Judicial Service Preliminary Examination result:

Step 1: Visit Delhi High Court's official website - delhihighcourt.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "more" under the public notice section on the right hand side

Step 3: Click on the pdf icon beside the notice title - "Revised list of Candidates Shortlisted for Delhi Judicial Service Main Examination (Written)-2019"

Step 4: Save the pdf file once it opens