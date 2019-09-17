DRDO Recruitment 2019: Apply for Junior Research Fellow post on drdo.gov.in

recruitment 2019: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a recruitment notification inviting online applications for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Research Associates (RA) (NPOL Kochi). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for posts of JRFs on DRDO’s official website on gov.in. The applicants will be able to submit the online application form in the prescribed format till October 18, 2019.



The selection of a JRF is carried out by the Director of the Laborotories/ Establishments of DRDO. The post of JRF is available initially for a period of two years at a monthly stipend of Rs 31,000. Prospective candidates for the walk-in interview can e-mail their one-page bio-data to mohiths@npol.drdo.in by October, 18 2019 for making necessary administrative arrangements.

Educational qualification for DRDO JRF recruitment 2019

The aspirants should hold a BE/B Tech in the prescribed subjects with first division. They should also hold a valid NET/GATE qualification or ME/M Tech in the prescribed subjects with a first division, both at graduate and post-graduate levels. For further details, the candidates should go through the official DRDO recruitment notification before applying for DRDO JRF vacancy 2019 to make sure that they have the requisite experience and educational qualifications.

How to apply for DRDO jobs 2019



Visit the official website of DRDO at drdo.gov.in

Click on ‘Careers’

Click on ‘Junior Research Fellow (JRF)’ link

Enter required credentials to fill up the DRDO application form 2019

Preview the application form before submitting

About DRDO

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) works under the Department of Defence Research and Development of Ministry of Defence. DRDO works towards enhancing self-reliance in defence systems and undertakes design & development leading to the production of world-class weapon systems and equipment. DRDO is working in various areas of military technology which include aeronautics, armaments, combat vehicles, electronics, instrumentation engineering systems, missiles, materials, naval systems, advanced computing, simulation and life sciences.