IBPS RRB admit card 2018 out, prelims exam in Aug; here's how to download

The (IBPS) has released the admit card for (RRB) Officer scale 1 admit card today (July 26, 2018)

Candidates can now download the Officer Scale 1 admit card from its official website--

The online preliminary examination for officer scale 1 will be held on August 11, August 12, 2018, respectively and if required will be conducted on August 18 as well.

Preliminary examination pattern:

The preliminary examination of Officer scale 1 will be conducted for a duration of 45 minutes, with two sections carrying 80 questions for 80 marks. The examination will be conducted in Engish and Hindi medium where 40 questions will be based on reasoning and 40 questions of quantitative aptitude.

Steps to download the admit card for officer scale 1 prelims 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS or click here

Step 2: Click on the 'preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VII officers scale I' given on the top page

Step 3: In the given page, enter all necessary details like registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YY format, captcha code.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' button

Step 5: Download your admit card and take a print out for further references

The admit card will bear informations such as date, venue, time of the examination.

The mains examination is expected to be held on September 30, 2018.

There are around 3312 vacancies for officer scale 1 posts.

