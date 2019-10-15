Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019, merit list released: Steps to download

JUST IN
Business Standard

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian Navy
Along with the results of the SSR & AA Feb 2019 Batch, the Indian Navy has also released the merit list | Photo: Official website of Indian Navy

Indian Navy SSR & AA Result 2019 is out on Navy's official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in. The candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website to check and download their result.

Along with the results of the SSR & AA Feb 2019 Batch, the Indian Navy has also released the merit list. The list is also available on the same website.

Step to check Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit Indian Navy's official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Apply Online" tab

Step 3: Enter your e-mail id and password to login

Step 4: Click on "view link against 02/2020"

Step 5: Your Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out for future reference

Indian Navy SSR, AA Result 2019 Merit List: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in to download the Indian Navy SSR, AA merit list 2019.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the links that say "ARTIFICER APPRENTICE AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST" and "SSR AUGUST 2019 BATCH- FINAL MERIT LIST".

Step 3: Download the merit list once it appears on the screen

You may find it difficult to visit the above mentioned website due to the intial rush. The website - joinindiannavy.gov.in - was taking too long to respond when Business Standard checked last (on October 15, 8 am).
First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 07:54 IST

