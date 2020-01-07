KTET result 2019 declared on ktet.kerala.gov.in: Steps to download result

-
KTET result November 2019: Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released KTET 2019 result. KTET 2019 was conducted between November 16 and 24. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their KTET November result by visiting the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Steps to check KTET result November 2019
Step 1: Visit the official websites - ktet.kerala.gov.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in
Step 2: Click on the link for KTET November 2019 result
Step 3: Choose the category applied for and enter your register number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on check result
Step 5: Download the result for future reference
Kerala TET selection will comprise of four categories. The first three categories are of lower primary, upper primary and high school classes teachers. The last category is for language teachers which includes Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu (up to upper primary level), Specialist teachers and Physical Education teachers (up to high school level).
About KTET
KTET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for lower primary, upper primary and high school classes in Kerala.