Budget 2020: Govt depts to create over 260,000 jobs between 2019 and 2021
RBI Assistant admit card 2020 to be released today; steps to download

RBI Assistant admit card: The RBI Assistant Prelims will be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020

RBI Assistant admit card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to release RBI Assistant admit card 2020 on its official website rbi.org.in. The RBI Assistant Prelims will be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. Candidates can download their admit card directly through the official website of RBI.

RBI Assistant Admit Card 2020: How to download

— Visit the official website of RBI, rbi.org.in

— Click on the link for the 'RBI Assistant Admit Card'

— Enter your roll number and password to log in

— Submit the details

— Your admit card will appear on your screen. Download and take a print out for future reference

RBI Assistant vacancy details

There are a total of 926 vacancies for the post of Assistant in RBI.

The online examination will be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020. There will be two examinations- Preliminary and Main- followed by a Language Proficiency Test.
First Published: Mon, February 03 2020. 14:54 IST

