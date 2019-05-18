RRB JE admit card 2019 released by Railway Recruitment Board: download link

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RRB 2019 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019 and RRB CMA Admit Card 2019 at the official website - rrbonlinereg.in.

The admit cards have been released for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their RRB JE admit cards or the e-call letters by logging into the website. Students must compulsorily carry their admit card to exam hall to be able to appear in the RRB JE exam. Information like candidate's name, exam centre, registration number, exam date are mentioned in the admit card.

Steps to download RRB JE 2019 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit rrbonlinereg.in.

Step 2: Click on "e-Call letter, City Intimation and Mock Test for CBT stage 1".

Step 3: Select your RRB

Step 4: Enter asked credentials - Registration number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Download your admit card

The RRB 2019 Computer Based Test for 13,487 vacancies in the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) will begin from May 22, 2019.
First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 14:35 IST

