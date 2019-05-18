RRB JE admit card 2019 released by Railway Recruitment Board: download link

-
ALSO READ
BHEL Engineer/Executive Trainee exam admit card released: Steps to download
JMI 2019 admit cards to be released today: Here's all you need to know
Gate 2019 admit card released; download hall ticket at gate.iitm.ac.in
JNUEE, CEEB admit card 2019 released at ntajnu.nic.in: steps to download
AIIMS Admit Card 2019 releases today on aiimsexams.org: Steps to download
-
RRB 2019 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB JE Admit Card 2019, RRB DMS Admit Card 2019 and RRB CMA Admit Card 2019 at the official website - rrbonlinereg.in.
The admit cards have been released for the posts of Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).
Candidates who have applied for these posts can download their RRB JE admit cards or the e-call letters by logging into the website. Students must compulsorily carry their admit card to exam hall to be able to appear in the RRB JE exam. Information like candidate's name, exam centre, registration number, exam date are mentioned in the admit card.
Direct link to download RRB JE admit card 2019
Steps to download RRB JE 2019 Admit Card:
Step 1: Visit rrbonlinereg.in.
Step 2: Click on "e-Call letter, City Intimation and Mock Test for CBT stage 1".
Step 3: Select your RRB
Step 4: Enter asked credentials - Registration number and Date of Birth
Step 5: Download your admit cardThe RRB 2019 Computer Based Test for 13,487 vacancies in the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant(CMA) will begin from May 22, 2019.