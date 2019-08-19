RRB JE CBT 2 travel pass, city intimation letter out: All you need to know

-
-
RRB JE CBT 2 Exam 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the city intimation and free travel authority letters for the second stage CBT. Candidates can download RRB JE CBT 2 city intimation and travel pass from RRB website. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 28 to September 1. The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card will be released four days prior to the exam, that is, by August 23. The recruitment exams are being conducted to fill 13,487 vacant posts. Of the total, 12,872 posts are for JEs and 227 and 387 vacancies are for DMS and CMA positions, respectively.
RRB JE CBT 2 travel pass, city intimation letter: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB JE CBT 2 intimation letter’
Step 3: Click on the link
Step 5: Log-in using credentials
Step 6: Click on travel pass. Download it and take a print out of travel pass and intimation letter for future reference
RRB JE CBT 2 travel pass, city intimation letter: Websites
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB JE CBT 2 exam pattern
The exam will be conducted for two hours. There will be 150 questions and all of them will be of multiple-choice. There will be negative marking.
Posts vacant
RRB is conducting the exam for the recruitment of 13,487 candidates for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendent(DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) in the Indian Railways.