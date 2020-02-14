RSMSSB recruitment 2020 notification: Apply for 1,054 junior engineer posts

-
ALSO READ
RSMSSB junior scientific assistant admit card 2019 released: Know details
RSMSSB Tax Assistant 2019 admit card released for Computer Proficiency Test
RSMSSB PTI result 2019 out: Get direct link to download result, cut-offs
UPPCL JE recruitment: 296 junior engineer posts up for grab; link to apply
Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply today for 3,553 posts; all you need to know
-
RSMSSB recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the posts of junior engineer (JE). A total of 1,054 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin from March 4. Candidates will be selected on the of marks scored in the RSMSSB recruitment test.
RSMSSB recruitment 2020: Eligibility
Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 40 years.
Education: Applicants should have a relevant engineering degree or diploma
RSMSSB recruitment 2020: Fee
Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450.
RSMSSB EN recruitment 2020: Salary
Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay of Rs 33,800
RSMSSB JE recruitment: Important dates
The application process will begin from March 4 and will conclude on April 2, 2020.