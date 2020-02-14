RSMSSB recruitment 2020 notification: Apply for 1,054 junior engineer posts

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the posts of junior engineer (JE). A total of 1,054 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin from March 4. Candidates will be selected on the of marks scored in the RSMSSB recruitment test.

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years of age. The upper age is capped at 40 years.

Education: Applicants should have a relevant engineering degree or diploma

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 450.

RSMSSB EN recruitment 2020: Salary

Finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay of Rs 33,800

RSMSSB JE recruitment: Important dates

The application process will begin from March 4 and will conclude on April 2, 2020.