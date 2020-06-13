JUST IN
CGPSC prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in: All you need to know
RSMSSB recruitment 2020 notification: Apply for 2,177 posts; know details

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

RSMSSB recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the posts of Lab Technician & Assistant Radiographer. A total of 2,177 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin from June 18.

Post details

Lab Technician: 1,119 posts

Assistant Radiographer: 1,058 posts

Important dates

Apply online from June 18

Last day to submit application: July 27, 2020

Application Fee

For GEN/ OBC (Creamy Layer): Rs 450

For Rajasthan State BC/ OBC (Non Creamy Layer): Rs 350

For Rajasthan State SC/ ST Candidates: Rs 250

Pay Mode: Online

Eligibility

Age Limit (as on 01-01-2021)

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

Educational Qualification

Lab Technician - Senior Secondary (Science) with DMLT

Assistant Radiographer - Senior Secondary (Science) with Radiography Course
First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 13:16 IST

