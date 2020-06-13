RSMSSB recruitment 2020 notification: Apply for 2,177 posts; know details

-
RSMSSB recruitment 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the posts of Lab Technician & Assistant Radiographer. A total of 2,177 posts are advertised under this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process will begin from June 18.
Post details
Lab Technician: 1,119 posts
Assistant Radiographer: 1,058 posts
Important dates
Apply online from June 18
Last day to submit application: July 27, 2020
Application Fee
For GEN/ OBC (Creamy Layer): Rs 450
For Rajasthan State BC/ OBC (Non Creamy Layer): Rs 350
For Rajasthan State SC/ ST Candidates: Rs 250
Pay Mode: Online
Eligibility
Age Limit (as on 01-01-2021)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 40 Years
Educational Qualification
Lab Technician - Senior Secondary (Science) with DMLT
Assistant Radiographer - Senior Secondary (Science) with Radiography Course