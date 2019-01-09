JUST IN
SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Registration starts; minimum salary of Rs 15 lakh

The candidates who wish to apply for the 31 vacancies can apply on the SBI official website at sbi.co.in. The registration process for SBI SO post will end on January 31, 2019

BS Web Team 

SBI recruitment 2019: The registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in State Bank of India begins from January 9, 2019. The candidates who wish to apply for the 31 vacancies can apply on the SBI official website at sbi.co.in. The registration process for SBI SO post will end on January 31, 2019.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Check the post-wise vacancy

Total31

  • Deputy manager (statistician) – 2
  • Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate banking – 3
  • Manager (servicing – digital) – 3
  • Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst) – 3
  • Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment) – 3
  • Manager (digital marketing) – 4
  • Head (lead) – 1
  • DGM (NCLT) – 1
  • DGM (law) – 1
  • Executive (credit monitoring) – 10
  • Head (product, investment and research) – 1

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Here’s how to apply for 31 vacant posts

Step 1: Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Careers, recruitment
Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘SBI SO cadre recruitment..’ link
Step 4: Register using personal details
Step 5: Start filing form, upload documents
Step 6: Make payment and take print out
First Published: Wed, January 09 2019. 16:57 IST

