SBI SO Recruitment 2019: Registration starts; minimum salary of Rs 15 lakh

SBI recruitment 2019: The registration process for the recruitment of Specialist Officers in begins from January 9, 2019. The candidates who wish to apply for the 31 vacancies can apply on the at The registration process for SBI SO post will end on January 31, 2019.

SBI SO recruitment 2019: Check the post-wise vacancy



Total – 31



Deputy manager (statistician) – 2

Project development manager – agriculture/ international banking/ retail/ corporate banking – 3

Manager (servicing – digital) – 3

Manager (business analyst / customer service analyst) – 3

Manager (online fulfilment/ integration and journey/ superstore fulfillment) – 3

Manager (digital marketing) – 4

Head (lead) – 1

DGM (NCLT) – 1

DGM (law) – 1

Executive (credit monitoring) – 10

Head (product, investment and research) – 1

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in
On the homepage, click on Careers, recruitment
A new page will open, click on the 'SBI SO cadre recruitment..' link
Register using personal details
Start filing form, upload documents
Make payment and take print out