TN TRB Recruitment: Steps to apply online for 2,098 jobs on trb.tn.nic.in

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board will be recruiting 2098 Postgraduate Assistant (PG assistants) under the TN TRB Recruitment 2021 notification. Candidates interested in the vacancy can apply online on the official website trb.tn.nic.in.
Selection would be done on the basis of written examination, which would be conducted on June 26 and 27.
TN TRB notification 2021: Eligibility
Upper age limit of 40 years as on July 1, 2021 has been set by the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Educational Services.
Educational qualification: Candidates must have completed SSLC, HSC and an equivalent degree (10+2+3) from a recognized board/ university or institutions. Also, candidates must also possess the qualification as prescribed by the National Council for Teacher Education by Regulations from time to time.
TN TRB Exam: How to apply
Interested and eligible candidates are required to apply online on the official website tn.trb.nic.in. the application process would begin from March 1, 2021 and end on March 25, 2021. Written examination would be conducted on June 26, 27.
Knowledge of Tamil language is mandatory.
Selection Process
Written exam
Personal Interview
Document Verification
TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply online
Step 1: Visit TN TRB official website – http://www.trb.tn.nic.in/
Step 2: Search for PG Assistant & Computer Instructor notification link in the careers/ Advertisements/ News page
Step 3: Download or view the official notification
Step 4: Create your registration id on TN TRB
Step 5: Apply for the 2098 PG Assistant & Computer Instructor job by clicking on the apply icon
Step 6: Upload your scanned copy of photo and signature
Step 7: Submit the application
Step 8: Make the payment, if required
Step 9: Take print your application form for future use.
