TSLPRB declares TS Police Constable results 2018; 50.9% qualify exam

-
ALSO READ
BPSSC SI Recruitment 2018: Bihar police written examination result declared
TS ICET 2018 results announced; Check your rank card at icet.tsche.ac.in
Telengana State Police recruitment 2018: Exam date for Constable, SI
Telangana SSC 10th results 2018 declared: Steps to download your result
UP Board topper list 2018: Girls outshine boys; 6 prisoners also clear exam
-
The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has declared TS Police Constable results 2018.
A total of 50.9 per cent candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for the next level test, i.e., physical measurement test (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET).
This year, over 449,600 candidates appeared in the SCT and police constable exam.
The preliminary test for TS Police Constable was conducted at 966 examination centres, located in 40 places on September 30.
The SC category has achieved the highest pass percentage with 69.14% candidates have qualified the exam. Whereas, the ST category is stood at second place with 68.63% candidates under this category have qualified the exam.
A total of 49.36% women and 51.21% men have qualified and are eligible for PMT/PET.
The highest score is 75.5 per cent out of total 200 marks and the lowest mark is 12. Highest scoring mark is 62, reported NDTV.
Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary Written Test have to visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the part-2 application along with scanned copies of the required certificates/ documents.
STEPS TO DOWNLOAD TS POLICE CONSTABLE RESULT 2018:
2) click on download PWT result under SCT PC Civil/ equivalent: "TS Police Constable Result 2018"
3) Enter your credentials.
4) Log in and click on the view result option
5) one's the result is displayed, download it and take out the print out for future use.