TSLPRB declares TS Police Constable results 2018; 50.9% qualify exam

The (TSLPRB) has declared TS Police Constable results 2018.

A total of 50.9 per cent candidates have qualified the exam and are eligible for the next level test, i.e., (PMT) and physical efficiency test (PET).

This year, over 449,600 candidates appeared in the SCT and police constable exam.

The preliminary test for TS Police Constable was conducted at 966 examination centres, located in 40 places on September 30.

The SC category has achieved the highest pass percentage with 69.14% candidates have qualified the exam. Whereas, the ST category is stood at second place with 68.63% candidates under this category have qualified the exam.

A total of 49.36% women and 51.21% men have qualified and are eligible for PMT/

The highest score is 75.5 per cent out of total 200 marks and the lowest mark is 12. Highest scoring mark is 62, reported NDTV.

Candidates who have qualified the Preliminary Written Test have to visit the website www.tslprb.in for uploading the part-2 application along with scanned copies of the required certificates/ documents.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD 2018:

1) Visit the official site

2) click on download PWT result under SCT PC Civil/ equivalent: " 2018"

3) Enter your credentials.

4) Log in and click on the view result option



5) one's the result is displayed, download it and take out the print out for future use.