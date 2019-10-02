UP Police Constable 2013 additional result announced; steps to download PDF

-
ALSO READ
SSC Constable GD Result 2019 announced today at ssc.nic.in, check details
J&K Police Recruitment: 2700 constable vacancies; here's how to apply
KSP recruitment 2019: Apply for Karnataka State Police jobs on ksp.gov.in
ITBP declares result of Head Constable (Education stress Counsellor) 2019
Spending on police by states improves after several years, but gaps remain
-
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (PRPB) has released the additional result for the UP Police Constable 2013 recruitment. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their result on PRPB's official website www.uppbpb.gov.in.
Direct link to check UP Police 2013 Additional Result 2019
Steps to check UP Police 2013 Additional Result 2019
- Visit official website www.uppbpb.gov.in
- In the notice section, you will find a link saying - "Additional 226 (Women) in compliance with Order 24.07.2019 passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court in Uttar Pradesh State and others in Special Leave Petition No. 20015/2018 in Ashish Kumar Yadav Vs. / Male) in relation to scrutiny of documents and medical examination of candidates. Click here for the candidate list". Click on it.
- A pdf file containing names of successful candidates will appear on the screen.
- Save it for future reference.
About Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board
Establishment of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Government of Uttar Pradesh Government Order dated 02 -12-2008, double the procedure for the recruitment and promotion of direct recruitment and promotion for various non-gazetted posts of Uttar Pradesh Police as per the rules and procedure of recruitment.