UP Police Constable 2013 additional result announced; steps to download PDF

UP Police 2013 Additional Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh PRPB has released the additional result for the UP Police Constable 2013 recruitment

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

UP Police 2013 Additional Result 2019

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (PRPB) has released the additional result for the UP Police Constable 2013 recruitment. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can check their result on PRPB's official website www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Direct link to check UP Police 2013 Additional Result 2019

Steps to check UP Police 2013 Additional Result 2019

  • In the notice section, you will find a link saying - "Additional 226 (Women) in compliance with Order 24.07.2019 passed by Hon'ble Supreme Court in Uttar Pradesh State and others in Special Leave Petition No. 20015/2018 in Ashish Kumar Yadav Vs. / Male) in relation to scrutiny of documents and medical examination of candidates. Click here for the candidate list". Click on it.
  • A pdf file containing names of successful candidates will appear on the screen.
  • Save it for future reference.

About Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board

Establishment of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Government of Uttar Pradesh Government Order dated 02 -12-2008, double the procedure for the recruitment and promotion of direct recruitment and promotion for various non-gazetted posts of Uttar Pradesh Police as per the rules and procedure of recruitment.
First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 15:36 IST

