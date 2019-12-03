UPPSC PCS admit card 2019 released on uppsc.up.nic.in: Get download link

PCS Admit Card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released PCS admit card 2019 on its official website - up.nic.in. The prelims for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) will be held on December 15 from 9:30 am to 11: 30 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 am at 19 exam centres in Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Select the option = "Click here to download admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Preliminary Examination - 2019 [PCS / ACF-RFO] under Advt. No.- A-2/E-1/2019"

Step 3: Fill in the registration number, DoB, gender and the security code

Step 4: Download UPPSC PCS admit card 2019

Step 5: Take a print out and keep it for future reference

PPSC PCS 2019: Exam pattern

The Preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services will have two exams for 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers will be objective type and multiple choice in which there will be 150-100 questions, respectively.

For this year's Civil Service exam, the UPPSC has notified 300 vacancies, which is 64% less than the number of vacancies notified in 2018. Last year, 831 vacancies were notified for this exam which is also referred to as the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam or the UP Provincial Civil Services (UP PCS) exam.