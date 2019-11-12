$1-mn diamond-studded 'Beats Pro' headphones head to auction in New York

-
ALSO READ
Shah Jahan's dagger among 400 Indian royal jewels up for New York auction
India hopes to bring in Rs 5.83 trillion from airwaves auction in 2019
US website, which sells the coolest cars, may kill auction houses' business
The Bose Headphones 700 is a leader in call quality and noise cancellation
Not just 5G spectrum, even 700 MHz band auction may find few takers
-
Back in 2012, Grammy-winning American rapper Lil Wayne made headlines after he sported a $1-million diamond-encrusted 'Beats Pro' headphones at a basketball game. The headphones are set to go under the hammer in a Christie's auction in New York.
The unique pair of diamond and ruby 'Beats Pro' headphones designed by British luxury jeweller Graff was created for performers of Super Bowl XLVI. It has been worn by the electronic duo LMFAO, celebrity singer Madonna, and rapper Lil' Wayne, since then.
Set with over 1,500 diamonds weighing over 120 carats and 28 rubies comprising 3.35 carats, this one-of-a-kind collaboration piece is being offered for the first time at auction, Christie's said in a press statement.
It is estimated to sell at between $100,000-150,000 or Rs 71 lakh-1 crore.
The piece forms part of a Christie's New York auction titled 'Magnificent Jewels' on December 11.
A selection of colored diamonds, colorless diamonds, and gemstones, alongside important signed pieces by the likes of Bulgari, Cartier and Tiffany & Co., will be put on auction.