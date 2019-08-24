The new Adidas Ozweego, a retro sneaker with an eye on the future

Sneaker silhouettes are almost like good wine now — the older, the better. Adidas has gone back more than two decades for its latest “dad sneaker”, the Ozweego. The Ozweego was first launched as a dynamic running shoe back in 1996.

A big draw among runners at the time, Adidas delivered four versions of the shoe, before choosing to discontinue the range in 2000. The new Ozweego is inspired by the 1998 Ozweego 3, a well-cushioned, super-lightweight runner that promised supreme shock absorption. Twenty years is a long time in the athletic footwear industry, where ...