With everything on the menu at Plum, it's easy to forget what you came for

Plum by Bent Chair feels like a galactic ship that accidently slipped out of the newly discovered black hole. The restaurant and bar in Delhi’s Aerocity is so purple (plum, get it?) that supervillain Thanos could call it home.

I wouldn’t have been surprised to find a bunch of blue-headed aliens here either, communicating with their antennas and sipping green, yellow and red liquids out of crystal glass. It would at least have felt like a theme party I didn’t dress up for. Blame the stereotypical sci-fi references on the psychedelic effect this place can have on your ...