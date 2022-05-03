10 gm of gold selling at Rs 51,510, silver trading at Rs 62,700 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Tuesday fell by Rs 1,280 to Rs 51,510, while the price of 1 kg of silver also declined by Rs 800 to Rs 62,700 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold declined by Rs 1,190, and the precious metal is selling at Rs 47,200, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,510 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata with the metal selling at Rs 47,200 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is Rs 52,970, and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the city is selling at Rs 48,550

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 62,700, while in regions such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 67,600 for the day.

On Monday, gold in the national capital plunged Rs 745 to Rs 50,936 per 10 grams in line with the fall in international precious metal prices. Silver also tumbled by Rs 1,228 to Rs 63,028 per kg from Rs 64,256 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,880 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.62 per ounce.

The price of gold vary for different regions based on certain parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.