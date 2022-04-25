10 gm of gold trading at Rs 53,440 today, silver selling at Rs 66,700 a kg

-
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Monday went down by Rs 10 to sell at Rs 53,440, while the price of 1 kg of silver is surged by Rs 100 to trade at Rs 66,700.
The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, and is selling at Rs 53,440.
in Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold is selling at Rs 48,890, whereas the price in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata is Rs 48,990.
However, 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Chennai is trading at Rs 53,940 and 10 grams of 22 carat gold in the city is trading at Rs 49,440.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 66,700, while in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the precious metal is selling at Rs 71,600 a kg.
The price of gold differs for different regions of the country based on certain parameters, which are, excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.
