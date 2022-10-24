JUST IN
Don't see further price correction, says JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
Samvat 2078: Record-breaking year for IPOs but outlook turns cloudy
Business Standard

10 of 13 key commodities dip in Samvat 2078 after hitting multi-year peak

The basket of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, too, saw sharp swings in Samvat 2078

Topics
Samvat 2078 | commodities | stock markets

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Gas pipeline, gas
The Russia-Ukraine war led to a supply disruption

Samvat 2078 dashed hopes for most industrial commodities, with prices of metals, crude oil and natural gas falling sharply. Many of these had seen a good build up in prices since mid- to late-2020s, and hit a multi-year peak in 2022. But, geopolitics, the Russia-Ukraine war, China slowdown and a strong US dollar have weighed on the prices in recent times.

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 06:10 IST

`
