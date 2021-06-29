3 stocks Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on: Buy Tata Coffee, Trent

-
ALSO READ
Sales recovery, margin expansion mark Q3 revival for retail major Trent
Behind the 'bankruptcy story' of Cafe Coffee Day: The news and what's next
Trent stock again trending with investors as growth visibility improves
Tata Motors, Tata Consumer: Tata Group stks may lead the next market rally
Tata Coffee logs new all-time high; stock zooms 60% in a month
-
BUY NIPPON LIFE INDIA | TARGET: Rs 394 | STOP LOSS: Rs 350
The stock is in a secular uptrend and is comfortably hovering above its 21 DEMA on the daily chart, suggesting its inherent strength. Also on the technical parameters, the stock has recoiled from the recent consolidation zone near 50 DEMA and is now placed near the mean of the Bollinger band (20, 2). Even the 14-period RSI is indicating positive crossover along with the MACD, affirming that the overall bullish sentiment is likely to remain intact in the counter.
BUY TATA COFFEE | TARGET: Rs 198 | STOP LOSS: Rs 173
The stock witnessed a consolidation breakout on the back of an increase in average trading volumes in the last trading session, suggesting a positive outlook. On the oscillator front, 14-period RSI has seen a positive crossover and headed northwards, indicating momentum in its run. Even the mean of the Bollinger band has provided strong support and sustenance above the same and could trigger fresh long accumulation in the counter in the coming future.
BUY TRENT | TARGET: Rs 954 | STOP LOSS: Rs 830
The stock is in the cycle of higher highs higher lows on all time frames and is even placed above all its major exponential moving averages on the daily chart, indicating inherent strength in the counter. However, from the last couple of sessions, the stock has consolidated near the 21 DEMA to form a strong base and is expected to surge from here on. Even the 14-period RSI is comfortably placed in the mid zone, directing northwards, affirming the bullish stance in the counter.
=========================================================
DISCLAIMER: Osho Krishan is a senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views expressed are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU